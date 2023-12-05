One of the big buts for the definitive implementation of plug-in hybrid models was that most of the time, the 50 kilometers of electric range that the brands promised barely exceeded 40. Which for the most zero-emissions purists was a problem.

Volvo, with its XC60 model, eliminates that barrier by offering almost eighty kilometers of autonomy in its new version. A clear advance, because in the previous generation it was only 40. A growth that for the inhabitants of large cities, like Madrid or Barcelona, ​​is more than necessary.

The model is the Swedish brand’s best-selling model in the world (in Spain it is the XC40) and has the versatility of having, in addition to the plug-in hybrid version, gasoline and diesel engines.

The new XC60 Recharge combines a gasoline engine with an electric engine. The electric one has a power of 145 HP, which acts on the rear wheels and the gasoline one 253 HP, which acts on the front wheels. The battery has 18.8 kWh gross and is housed in the gap in the central tunnel, between the two front seats.

During the test drive through Asturian lands, the XC60 has shown all the benefits of a Volvo in terms of its traveling capacity. For the driver and passengers it is like riding in a salon on wheels.



Data sheet



Engines: 350 HP plug-in hybrid. Consumption: 1 l/100 km Electric range: 78 km Measurements (length/width/height, in m): 4.68 / 1.9 / 1.65 Trunk: 468 liters Maximum speed: 180 km/h Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds Price: from 67,299 euros

The suspension absorbs irregularities and the interior insulation is perfect. On twisty areas it appears impeccable, with a cornering that conveys security.

The dual motorization offers an immediate response that allows the driver to avoid any danger that may appear along the way. The consumption, once the battery reserve is exhausted, is normal for a vehicle of these characteristics.

There are five driving modes. The most recommended for trips is the Hybrid, where the car chooses which engine it uses at all times. In Power mode the combustion engine always operates.

The Pure is recommended for when we are in urban areas, there it only works in electric mode. For special moments, there are Off-Road and Constant AWD modes, in which both engines work at the same time.