For a customized Audi you go to Abt, at Singer they work on your 911 and if you think ‘do something crazy with my car’, then you go to Mansory. If you are one of the many Tesla drivers, you can visit the American Unplugged Performance. This company calls itself a Tesla specialist and therefore wants to have something for every model and for every customer. Also for agents who want a Tesla Cybertruck.

For the time being it is only a render that was shared during a presentation, but the study model of a police Cybertruck shows several Robocop-ringing bells. According to the makers, the modifications are there to ‘utilize and strengthen the rugged DNA of the Cybertruck’. This way you can raise the Cybertruck by more than six centimeters, give it a stronger belly and have a bull bar attached to the front.

The Tesla Cybertruck from Unplugged Performance

And that’s just the beginning. You can have the bumpers, wheel arches, side skirts, wheels and brakes adjusted. There can even be a stretch on the back so you can carry a spare wheel. There is also a four-piece roof rack for on top of the pick-up. Mechanically, nothing will change for the time being. The adjustments can cost up to $40,816.29. That is approximately 37,000 euros.

“The Unplugged Performance Invincible collection is designed to give Tesla Cybertruck owners more options, equipping them to conquer the toughest terrains, taking them on extraordinary adventures and enhancing the Cybertruck’s inherent capabilities,” says the company boss Ben Schaffer. Does issuing parking fines also fall under inherent capabilities?