A plan for each month of the year: why visit these destinations in 2025 (and the best time to do it)

Every place has its perfect moment. Whether for special events or celebrations, because the seasons transform the landscapes or because festivities take place that exude culture and tradition. The fact is that planning a trip with the calendar in mind can be the key to discovering the best of each destination. From January to December, here are a dozen proposals so you know when, where and why to travel in 2025.

A visit to the Vienna Musikverein, the temple of classical music where the New Year’s Concert is held

We have compiled 12 very diverse destinations, one per month, so you can choose from a wide variety of plans. Whether to take big trips, like going to Japan or Iceland, or to make small national getaways, like discovering why Acehúche, in Cáceres, is famous, or which are the best forests when autumn arrives. So if you are one of those who start the year with your mind set on future trips, take good notes to get new ideas.

January: Acehúche, Cáceres – Las Carantoñas, a peculiar tradition

Acehúche, a small town in Cáceres, becomes the scene of one of the most unique festivals in Spain every January: Las Carantoñas. From January 19 to 21, 2025, this ancient tradition pays tribute to Saint Sebastian with a peculiar procession in which the men of the town dress in animal skins and terrifying masks to represent the beasts that protected the saint. The mix of devotion, mystery and theatricality transforms the streets into a unique spectacle.

In addition to enjoying this celebration, January is a perfect time to explore the rural charm of the region. You can combine your visit with a getaway to other points of interest in the province, such as the Monfragüe National Park or the historic center of Cáceres, declared a World Heritage Site.





February: Venice, Italy – The most famous Carnival in the world

In February, Venice displays all its splendor with its famous Carnival. From February 15 to March 4, 2025, the city comes to life with parades, masked balls and shows that evoke the romance of times past. You could participate in private parties in the Venetian palaces, although perhaps it is enough for you to stroll along the canals enjoying the magical atmosphere that is felt during these dates.

But Venice is much more than its Carnival. This is the ideal time to get lost in its narrow streets, visit icons such as St. Mark’s Basilica or the Rialto Bridge and taste local dishes such as bigoli in sauce or the seppia black risotto. All of this, wrapped in the essence of a city that seems straight out of a story.

March: Dublin, Ireland – Saint Patrick and his festive spirit

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, makes Dublin the epicenter of a celebration that transcends borders. During this holiday, the streets of the Irish capital are filled with parades, concerts and cultural activities that culminate with the traditional lighting of emblematic buildings in green. The Guinness Storehouse hosts special events and is the perfect place to toast Ireland’s patron saint.

Additionally, March marks the beginning of spring on the Emerald Isle, making it a perfect month to explore other nearby corners, such as Howth, with its impressive cliffs, or the Glendalough Valley, a natural refuge with medieval monasteries.





April: Kyoto, Japan – Hanami and the beauty of cherry trees

In April, Japan experiences one of its most beautiful traditions: hanami or cherry blossom viewing. Kyoto is one of the most emblematic places to enjoy this natural spectacle. The Philosopher’s Path, Maruyama Park or the Kiyomizudera temple are settings of enormous beauty where the pink petals contrast with the traditional architecture and create a dreamlike atmosphere.

Plus, this historic city offers much more than just flowers. April is an ideal month to visit its temples, because it is neither too cold nor too hot, so write down plans such as the Golden Pavilion (Kinkakuji), getting lost in the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest or trying kaiseki cuisine, an experience culinary that reflects the delicacy of Japanese culture.

May: Córdoba, Spain – Los Patios in bloom

Spring reaches its maximum expression in Córdoba during the Patios Festival, celebrated this year from May 5 to 18. The houses in the historic center open their doors to show patios full of geraniums, carnations and jasmines, in an explosion of color and fragrance that has been declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Take advantage of the visit to tour the Mosque-Cathedral, the Alcázar of the Christian Kings and the Roman Bridge. And, of course, don’t leave without tasting the local cuisine, because (with good reason) you won’t find a salmorejo or flamenquines like the ones prepared here.





June: Iceland – Midnight sun and postcard landscapes

Summer in Iceland offers a fascinating natural phenomenon: the midnight sun, which illuminates the country 24 hours a day. That moment when the sun never sets and the sky is filled with red, pink and purple tones until the early hours of the morning. This allows you to explore wonders like Gullfoss Waterfall, Thingvellir National Park or the Vatnajökull glaciers without worrying about your watch.

June is also ideal for spotting puffins in their coastal colonies or embarking on a whale watching excursion in Húsavík. And to relax after a day of adventures, nothing better than a swim in the Blue Lagoon, surrounded by a living volcanic landscape.

July: Zermatt, Switzerland – Nature and the imposing Matterhorn

In the middle of summer, Zermatt becomes a paradise for mountain lovers. The iconic Matterhorn presides over this alpine destination, which offers hiking trails with panoramic views, cable cars that take you to glaciers and a careful gastronomic offer. In winter the snow is the main protagonist, but now, in July, the sun invites us to stretch our legs.

This month is also a good time to enjoy outdoor events, such as mountain concerts or local produce markets. And if you’re looking for something more relaxed, a ride on the Glacier Express will allow you to contemplate the majesty of the Alps from the comfort of a panoramic train.





August: Edinburgh, Scotland – Castles and summer festivals

In August, Edinburgh transforms into the world capital of art with festivals such as the Fringe, the International Festival, the Art Festival, the Book Festival and the Film Festival. The city moves to the rhythm of street performances, theater and live music, offering a varied and complete cultural environment. When summer brings the rains you have to take advantage, and in Scotland they know how to do it.

Don’t leave without exploring Edinburgh Castle, walking the Royal Mile or getting lost in the Botanical Gardens. And if you’re looking for a touch of adventure, climb Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcano that offers the best views of the city.

September: Bavaria, Germany – The most authentic Oktoberfest

As its name suggests, if you go to Munich in September you will think that you arrive at the Oktoberfest early. But no, because the celebration begins in the middle of that month and lasts until the first Sunday of the following month, so that in 2025 it takes place between September 20 and October 5. In this celebration, which combines beer, traditional music and Bavarian cuisine in a festive atmosphere, from the Theresienwiese tents to the city streets, everything is filled with joy and tradition.

In addition, this month is perfect for exploring the Bavarian region, with its movie castles, such as Neuschwanstein, and landscapes that seem straight out of a painting.





October: Spanish forests – Autumn in all its splendor

Autumn colors the forests with warm colors that invite you to get lost in nature. And yes, we could travel to Japan, the United States or a central European country, but it is not necessary to leave Spain to enjoy it in all its splendor. Places such as the Irati Forest, the Montejo Hayedo or the Castañares del Bierzo offer hiking routes that connect you with the environment at its most magical moment.

Furthermore, this time is ideal to enjoy seasonal products, such as mushrooms or chestnuts, in the small towns that surround these places. Take advantage and give yourself some gastronomic tribute, because when the temperature drops the body asks to be pampered from the stomach.

November: Yucatán, Mexico – Day of the Dead and Mayan traditions

In November, Yucatán comes alive with Hanal Pixán, the Mayan version of the Day of the Dead. The streets are illuminated with decorated altars, catrinas and the flavors of traditional cuisine to celebrate the connection with the deceased. Keep in mind that to experience it properly you must arrive before the month begins, since in the Yucatecan cities Hanal Pixán is celebrated for three days, with October 31 dedicated to children (hanal palal), November 1 to adults (hanal nucuch uinicoob) and visiting the family pantheons on day 2 (hanal pixanoob)

November is also perfect to visit Chichén Itzá and many other ruins, the cenotes and the colorful streets of Mérida or the very yellow Izamal, immersing yourself in a culture that has a living Mayan heritage.





December: Alsace, France – Fairytale villages and Christmas markets

In December, the Alsace region transforms into a true fairy tale setting. Its medieval towns are filled with lights, decorations and the magic of the Christmas markets. Known as the cradle of this tradition, Alsace has been celebrating these dates for centuries with markets that combine artisanal products, typical sweets and a cozy atmosphere that captivates locals and visitors. Strasbourg, nicknamed the ‘Christmas Capital’, is home to one of the oldest markets in Europe, with more than 400 years of history, situated around its imposing Gothic cathedral.

The seven destinations that, as an expert traveler, I do not plan to miss in 2025



Regardless of the Christmas markets, there are places you should never miss. Colmar is perhaps the best known, but you should not overlook Mulhouse, Eguisheim, Turckheim, Kaysersberg, Riquewihr, Ribeauvillé or Obernai, in addition to the already mentioned Strasbourg. You will see that Alsace will always leave you wanting to return as soon as possible.