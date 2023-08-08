Hygiene is a very important factor that affects your health. Taking a shower is one of the basic gestures to maintain proper hygiene, especially during the hottest days. In addition, the moment of the shower for many people means a moment of relaxation before going to sleep after a long day at work. For others, the shower is best in the morning to wake up the body completely and start the day with energy.

This habit is necessary to achieve good hygiene, but it can have the opposite effect if it is not done properly. The high summer temperatures cause more than one person to have to go through the shower more frequently. What many may not know is that when showering you can also make mistakes that affect your health. Sometimes your correct hygiene can be affected if you make a mistake in the shower.

The habit of many people is to always use the sponge, something that is not always the most appropriate. The opinions of the experts are against this type of practice so widespread among society, since many use this object incorrectly.

A pharmacist reveals how you should not use the sponge in the shower



The most famous pharmacist on social networks shared a video in which he responded to the words of Carlos García (@carliyoelnervio) about showering without a sponge. The content creator @carliyoelnervio was surprised to learn that there are people who do not use the sponge in their personal hygiene. This pharmacist responded on his TikTok account @Farmaceuticofernandez to Carlos García with a video in which he explains the reasons why excessive use of a sponge is not recommended when washing.

“Showering without a sponge is more convenient. With the sponge you make too much friction and that unprotects and wears the skin more due to the erosion process. You remove more cells than it touches. Plus, the sponge stays wet, to which you add a few dead cells, perfect conditions for bacteria to grow. If you don’t use it, you prevent a possible infection”, explains the pharmacist Fernández.

In short, what this pharmacist remembers is that when you shower you don’t have to exfoliate with your sponge, which can end up damaging your skin. Too rough friction with your sponge can cause damage to the superficial layer of your skin that protects against infections.

Some scientific studies affirm that in the shower there are all the conditions that favor the development of microorganisms in different types of sponges. For this reason, this pharmacist recommends putting the sponge aside and lathering with your hand, focusing on the areas where there are more sweat glands.

It is also important to properly dry your skin to prevent the appearance of fungus or dermatitis in the most sensitive areas such as feet, armpits or genitals. Special care should be taken in the products you use for your daily hygiene. It is recommended to avoid gels with too many chemical or allergenic substances and choose instead those with a skin-friendly pH.