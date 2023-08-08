Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Since the attempted coup in 2016, the human rights situation in Turkey has deteriorated. A surprising number of academics, minors and the seriously ill are in prison.

Ankara – The situation in Turkish prisons remains dramatic. This is now confirmed by official figures. Citing the General Directorate for Detention Centers (Turkish: Ceza ve Tevkifevleri Genel Müdürlüğü), various news portals write that many children and young people are still being detained. According to the data, around 309,000 people are in the prisons.

Türkiye: More than 2,000 minors behind bars

Among them, 2,157 minors are serving sentences for various crimes. 83 of them are girls. The numbers of sick inmates are also alarming. According to opposition MP Sezgin Tanrikulu (CHP) around 600 seriously ill people are in custody. 1500 prisoners would have to be treated outside the prisons. “These people shouldn’t be allowed to die in prison. The right to die should be dignified,” Tanrikulu said on a TV show Arti TV.

The climax was the arrest of 86-year-old Mustafa Said Türk. A week ago, it sparked outrage on social media. The sick man is paralyzed and was stretchered from his home to Manisa prison. “Fear God,” criticized the former HDP-Deputy Mehmet Ali Aslan the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on “X” (formerly Twitter). The old man had to be taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit that same day.

MP Ömer Faruk Gergerlioglu from the Green Left Party called on the head of the religious authority Diyanet, Ali Erbas, to comment on the case in a press conference. So far, however, the head of the religious authority has remained silent. So far, Erbas has refrained from making critical statements about Erdogan’s government. His imams repeatedly paid homage to the Turkish president in their sermons.

The seriously ill are arbitrarily held in prison

However, it is quite possible that the seriously ill can be released from prison. To do this, the forensic doctors would only have to certify that those affected cannot live under prison conditions. “Sometimes out of fear, sometimes because of the pressure they’re being put under by being told, ‘Don’t do an assessment, they can’t stay in prison.’ And that’s why the convicts stay in prison,” says Turkish law expert Dr. Cemil Çelik, in conversation with our editors. Çelik was a former member of the Supreme Military Administrative Court in Ankara and has been living in exile in Germany since 2021.

Hundreds of babies and children in prison

There are also many babies and children under the age of 6 in Turkish prisons who are behind bars with their mothers. Human rights defender and lawyer Levent Mazligüney puts the number at 396 (as of March 31, 2023), citing information from the Ministry of Justice.

298 prisoners in Turkey have a doctorate

The level of education in Turkish prisons is also surprisingly high. Of these, 298 have doctorates, 1,913 have master’s degrees, and 21,767 have college degrees. Numerous opposition politicians, such as the former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish HDP, Selahattin Demirtas, and other HDP MPs and members remain in detention.

The detainees include many political prisoners, including dozens of journalists, police officers, prosecutors and judges. They are mainly accused of terrorist offenses and an attempted coup.

International organization confirm poor human rights situation in Türkiye

Just after the attempted coup of July 15, 2016, the rule of law in the country dismantled. International non-governmental organizations have long criticized the human rights situation in the Türkiye. Turkey now ranks 165th out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index of the organization Reporters Without Borders. The country is also ranked 117th out of 139 countries in the World Justice Project (WJP) rule of law index. A change is not in sight. Last May, Erdogan won the elections for himself and his AKP secured another five-year reign. (erpe)