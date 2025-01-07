A party in style: the drone show that Abu Dhabi dedicated to Juan Carlos I for his birthday

Juan Carlos I celebrated his birthday, which is January 5, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where he went into exile more than four years ago. Abu Dhabi has thrown a party in style, never better said: a drone show has drawn the face of the king emeritus and has illuminated the night sky with colored lights and congratulatory messages.

The former monarch was celebrating his 87th birthday with some friends, according to sources close to him. Of course, there was no lack of a tribute the night before.

In the videos, commented and shared through social networks, you can see a succession of drone images: first, the Spanish crown, then, the face of a young Juan Carlos I, the flag of Spain, a more recent portrait of the emeritus, and another with Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan, the emir of Abu Dhabi. “Happy Birthday”. “Thank you, Your Majesty,” was read in the sky.

On August 3, 2020, Juan Carlos I announced to his son Felipe VI that he was leaving Spain “given the public repercussion that certain events are generating” from his “past life,” according to a statement released by the King’s House. The announcement came in the middle of a judicial investigation into his finances and, since that moment, the Bourbon has remained in the United Arab Emirates.

Since that moment, he has visited Spain on several occasions, but for now there is no date nor is it known if there will be a return soon. His last trip was precisely last September.