Canale 5 with the Italian Cup match Milan-Atalanta won prime time with 4,433,000 viewers and a share of 21.44%. Second step of the podium for Rai1 with the film 'Gifted – The gift of talent' which obtained 3,233,000 viewers equal to a 17% share. Third place for Italia1 with the film 'Mamma, I missed the plane' which achieved 1,512,000 viewers and a share of 7.61%.

On Retequattro the program 'Fuori dal coro' instead totaled 1,120,000 viewers and a share of 7.62% while on La7 'A particular day – The murder of Julius Caesar' involved 957,000 viewers (share of 4.80% ). Subsequently, on Rai3 the doc 'Frecce tricolori' was seen by 873,000 viewers (share of 4.3%) while on Rai 2 the series 'The Swarm – Il fifth day' was watched by 740,000 viewers recording a share of 3%. ,8%. The prime time ratings closed with Tv8 with the film 'Autumn in New York' which obtained 371,000 viewers and a 2% share and Nove with the film 'The Legend of Zorro' which received 356,000 viewers (2% share) .