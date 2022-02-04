Friday, February 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A party! Barranquilla explodes with emotion with the triumph of Caimanes

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Like a party! This is how the Caimanes final is lived in Barranquilla

The rival of the national squad was Gigantes del Cibao, from the Dominican Republic.

Photo:

Courtesy Diario Deportes

The rival of the national squad was Gigantes del Cibao, from the Dominican Republic.

Fans celebrate the amazing feat of the ninth Barranquilla player at the Edgar Rentería Stadium.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Samb chooses Pirozzi on the bench. Ultras unleashed because they support Ascoli: skip everything

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#party #Barranquilla #explodes #emotion #triumph #Caimanes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US Secretary of State signs military treaty with Slovakia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.