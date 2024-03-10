A parliamentary report, recently approved by the Federal National Council, called on the Ministry of Community Development to increase financial allocations directed to integrated, proactive social programmes, studies and research to monitor and predict current social risks among couples. The report also stressed the necessity of creating a unified national digital platform for those approaching marriage that includes government services. All, calling for expanding the forms of marriage grant and not limiting it to financial amounts.

In detail, a parliamentary report prepared by the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council identified 11 main observations on the subject of “Government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying those about to marry,” explaining that the committee monitored and extracted parliamentary observations during its study of the issue with representatives of Various community and governmental bodies concerned, most notably the Ministry of Community Development, the Community Development Authority, the Family Development Foundation and the General Women’s Union, in addition to organizing community meetings, including a panel discussion and a virtual symposium.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, stated that the committee made three main observations during its study of the topic from the axis of “legislation regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage.” The first is the need for legislation regulating the granting of marriage to be compatible with the social and economic changes witnessed by Emirati society. The second is that limiting the grant provided to those about to get married to providing financial amounts only does not contribute to achieving the government’s policy objectives regarding the marriage grant program and the rehabilitation programs for those about to get married, which requires the need to expand the forms of grant provided and not limit it to financial amounts.

He pointed out that the committee also noted during its study of this axis that the requirement that the citizen’s income not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, after deducting the housing and retirement allowance, in order to obtain the marriage grant, and the requirement that the applicant for the grant be unable to afford the expenses of marriage or have limited income or benefit from Social assistance is a requirement that is inconsistent with the state’s policies and directions regarding encouraging marriage.

The committee’s report concluded with other observations in the second axis of the topic “The role of initiatives and programs in encouraging and qualifying those about to get married in order to build a cohesive family,” where it highlighted the importance of the need to find a central body concerned with the family and those about to get married that works to unify plans, policies, and strategies among the bodies concerned with qualifying those about to get married. On marriage, as well as the need to increase the effectiveness of initiatives and programs directed at citizens about to marry to address pressing social problems.

The list of parliamentary observations contained in the report also included the modest or lack of consumer culture among those about to get married and their families and the failure to use the grant amount to cover the primary expenses in wedding celebrations, and also the need for an integrated planning program to encourage and qualify those about to get married that begins with registering in the system to obtain the marriage grant and programs. Rehabilitation extends beyond marriage, as well as the need for deep and sustainable strategic partnerships with the private sector and businessmen and activating corporate social responsibility in the private sector to contribute effectively to achieving the goals of marriage grant programs and qualifying those about to get married.

A platform for those about to get married

The list of recommendations adopted by the Federal National Council also included working to create a unified digital platform for those about to get married that includes all government services (marriage examination, housing applications, issuing marriage contracts, applying for a marriage grant), in addition to training programs for those about to get married and information. related to them.

The recommendations also included the establishment of a family social observatory that aims to build an integrated database to monitor and collect information related to various family and social issues, and analyze this data and information using scientific methods and provide them in an updated form, to prepare social studies in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the competent local authorities, in addition to working to advance the role of Marriage grants management in the Ministry of Community Development, so that its role is not limited to managing marriage grants and receiving requests for marriage grants from citizens, and processing and granting them within the conditions and controls of marriage grants, but rather expands to become an investment department and a development department through managing the investment of funds allocated for marriage grants, developing them and expanding the number of beneficiaries from them. .

