For a few months it has been rumored that there will be a new release set in the universe of the saga horizon created by Guerrilla Games, which will not necessarily be the third part of the franchise, but will be an online multiplayer that could have microtransactions. And now, with the layoffs present in PlayStationit began to be thought that this launch would be canceled, but it seems that it is one of the projects that the company wants to save for later.

Commenting on the restructuring, the director of PlayStation Studios and former CEO of Guerrilla, Hermen Hulst , said the company was “reevaluating” how it operates and that unidentified projects had been cancelled. Among them it was mentioned that a new Twisted Metal as a service enters this purge. For its part, everything created by London Studios would be eliminated immediately, which made people worry about what would happen to the large divisions.

In fact, the information was distributed through Bloomberg, announcing that the return of the franchise of cars that are destroyed was affection, along with more products that until now have not been identified and that probably will not do so for many years. That itself has led people to ask if the online title of horizon will pass through this destination, having a specific “no” as an answer, and which at the same time confirms that Warfare It is still among the favorites.

Here is a description of the franchise:

The Horizon saga is a series of action and adventure video games developed by the video game studio Guerrilla Games, exclusive to the PlayStation platform. It consists of two main deliveries. The Horizon saga stands out for its fascinating open world, intriguing narrative, stunning graphics and exciting gameplay, making it one of the most beloved and prominent franchises in the PlayStation library.

Remember that the first two deliveries are available in PS4 and PS5. It is not yet confirmed when this multiplayer will arrive.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: I don't know if this game needs to be saved, since titles as a big franchise service just feel like announced failures. The example is with the factions of The Last of Us, which in the end was canceled because not even Naughty Dog saw potential in it.