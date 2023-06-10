Nutritionist Starodubova advised not to abuse ice cream because of the high calorie content

There is an opinion that ice cream is a sweet treat that does not provide any benefit. This is not the case, however, adults and children should limit themselves to the use of this delicacy due to its high calorie content. Antonina Starodubova, chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Calorie content of different types of ice cream

The whole variety of different varieties of ice cream, according to her, can be divided into three large groups. The first group includes varieties, which include fats, in particular, milk fat. These are milk, yogurt ice cream and ice cream. At the same time, in a dairy treat there can be 3.5 percent fat and above, and in ice cream it can reach 20 percent.

“The sugar content in these types of ice cream is approximately the same, therefore, the higher the fat content in the product of this group, the higher its calorie content. So, for example, the average calorie content of a standard serving (100 grams) of milk ice cream in a waffle cup will be 125 kilocalories, creamy – 180 kilocalories, and ice cream – over 220 kilocalories, ”the specialist shared.

If ice cream is additionally covered with icing, such as popsicle, then the content of sugar and fat in it, and, accordingly, the calorie content will be much higher – about 300 kilocalories or more per 100 grams of product. Adding various syrups, biscuits, waffles, cream and other sweets to ice cream, according to her, also significantly increases the calorie content of the product. Sometimes even more than twice.

Another type of ice cream – sherbet or popsicles – does not contain fat in its composition, but the sugar content is much higher, the doctor noted.

The danger of cold treats

In any case, all types of ice cream contain a fairly large amount of sugar in their composition, which imposes certain restrictions on the consumption of ice cream. Even healthy people should not include sweets and confectionery, including ice cream, in their daily diet. Antonina Starodubovanutritionist

She pointed out that due to the use of dairy and sour-milk products, fruit or fruit and berry puree, nuts, cocoa powder, ice cream contains nutrients necessary for our body. “However, it should be remembered that for all the usefulness of the individual ingredients that make up ice cream, this is, first of all, a confectionery product containing a large amount of sugar and fat in its composition, and, therefore, additional calories that must either be consumed , or they will be deposited in the body in the form of adipose tissue, ”the doctor noted.

In addition, there is now strong evidence linking the rise in obesity and other non-communicable diseases (cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers) with a high-calorie diet, high intake of saturated fat, sugar and dietary salt, low consumption of vegetables and fruits.

