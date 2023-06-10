podcastWithin the CDA, an emergency plan for early elections is being worked on, but does Wopke Hoekstra as leader fit into this Plan B? But D66 leader Sigrid Kaag and VVD leader Mark Rutte are also anything but sure of their position if this cabinet dies over asylum or nitrogen.

You can hear that and more in our new episode of Politics Close with Thomas Brouwer, Hans van Soest and Niels Klaassen.

This episode is about the ‘hot summer’ that awaits the cabinet. In the coming weeks, the coalition of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie will be under great pressure due to two problem files: the CDA wants to renegotiate the nitrogen section of the coalition agreement and the VVD has promised to have a package of asylum measures ready before the summer holidays. Both themes should lead to a denouement sometime in the next four weeks, but the parties are heavily divided on this. See also Petrobras abandoned the Brazilians, criticizes Ciro Nogueira

Although cabinet members believe that the coalition can work it out, parties expressly take into account a failure. And that is now especially worrying the party leadership of the CDA: who will be the party leader? If Wopke Hoekstra wanted to do it himself, the question is whether CDA members think it is wise after two election defeats and only five or six seats in the polls.

