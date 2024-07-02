Russian Armed Forces soldier Cheshire: a notebook of a Spanish-speaking mercenary was found at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions

A notebook with notes from a Spanish-speaking mercenary was found at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO). The discovery was reported by a fighter of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign Cheshire, reports RIA News.

“The notebook belonged to a Spanish-speaking mercenary, in which he wrote down basic words with translation and transcription from Spanish to Ukrainian in order to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen,” the agency’s source explained.

The records were found after the assault on one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds in the Krasnolimansk direction. There, Russian military personnel discovered grenades produced in NATO countries and Ukrainian electronic warfare devices.

The notebook contains translations into Spanish of words such as “forward,” “back,” “left,” “correct,” “from above,” “attack,” “defend,” “shoot,” “wounded,” “water,” “hunger,” “pain,” “alive,” and “dead.” “It is safe to say that foreign mercenaries communicate with Ukrainian servicemen practically on their fingers; there can be no talk of any coordinated actions or conversations,” Cheshire concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee established facts of recruitment of more than three thousand mercenaries from 70 countries into the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 296 cases against 458 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries were sent to court, 32 defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment.