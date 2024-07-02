Chihuahua.- The State Administrative Court of Justice announced in a statement that in a face-to-face session, Judge Alejandro Tavares Calderón was appointed as the President of this jurisdictional body, with all the powers contemplated in the Organic Law and other internal regulations.

“In the in-person public session, Judge Gregorio Daniel Morales Luévano swore in the appointed presiding judge.

After taking the oath of office before the Plenary of the Court, Judge Alejandro Tavares Calderón issued a message to the public servants present; first, he thanked them for the honor and responsibility of the appointment that was granted to him,” the state agency stated.

“Citizens must and need to be heard and also properly attended to. I call on everyone to make a deep commitment to create an open Court, at the level that the people of Chihuahua deserve and demand; for which I propose consolidating a more open Court, closer, more accessible, more professional, more humble and above all more committed to the administration of justice that every person deserves,” he said at the inauguration, according to the statement.