From: Kilian Bäuml

A young mother in New York loses her battle with cancer. On Instagram she sends touching last words to her loved ones.

New York – Life itself writes the saddest stories. Casey McIntyre was a 38-year-old mother from New York who said goodbye to her friends and family on social media. The young mother has lost her battle with cancer and says one last goodbye Instagram post from the world.

When she was less than 40 years old, the young mother lost her battle against ovarian cancer. © Screenshot/Instagram

“A note to my friends: If you are reading this, it means that I have passed away,” the woman began her farewell post. The reason for Casey McIntyre’s early death was the recurrence of a previous stage 4 ovarian cancer. A tragic fate that unfortunately affects many people, which is why it is particularly important Watch out for early signs of cancer. The young woman ends her part of the post by saying, “I loved each and every one of you with all my heart, and I promise you that I knew how much I was loved.”

Cancer-stricken mother can no longer finish her farewell message herself

Unfortunately, Casey herself wasn’t alive long enough to finish her post herself. Her husband, Andrew, explains that she wanted to end the post with a list of things that brought her comfort and joy. “It breaks my heart that I will never see this list,” he continues the post. He also writes that he would be happy to receive consoling messages in the comments. The answers touch your heart.

Many tell stories about how they met the young mother and what they liked about her. “Casey, you were one of my first haircut customers ever, and you lit up the room every time you came. I had so much fun hanging out with you and talking to you,” one comment said. “From the first second I met her, Casey was a ray of sunshine, endlessly enthusiastic but also funny, dry, wise beyond her years and clever as a fox. I followed this journey with my heart in my throat. “I’m just so, so sorry,” another person wrote in the comments.

People tragically come together over the death of the young mother

Hundreds of comments have already been collected under the post. Many are also happy about the consolation that the followers give to the young woman and her survivors. “Like most, I have read every comment and keep coming back to read new wonderful and funny stories. “I’m so grateful to have had this ray of sunshine, this funny, incredibly smart and radiant beauty in my life,” one person wrote.

Another user sums it up: “I think Casey is someone who brings people together. And it is both very terrible to come together over such a tragic and simply wrong loss, and also beautiful to come together and celebrate a vibrant, funny, smart person whose company brought so much joy to so many people.”

Young mother dies of cancer: Every day people are diagnosed with cancer

In fact, the young mother’s tragic fate is not an isolated case. Every day people receive a diagnosis of cancer. The species vary in their lethality; Unfortunately, ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer.

Casey is also not alone in being diagnosed at a fairly young age. Actually got it According to a study, more and more young people are getting cancer. Nevertheless, there is also good news, because the diagnosis of cancer should no longer be a death sentence; a vaccination is being worked on.