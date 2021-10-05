Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are aiming for a very talented young player according to Bild.

In recent years, Real Madrid have had a clear policy of acquiring some of the best young players on the planet. And while most of the club’s efforts are now directed towards securing Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, the club continue to scan the globe for young talent. And according to reports from Bild, it seems that Benjamin Sesko is one of the main targets for Madrid.

Real Madrid think about Sesko

Born in Radece, Slovenia on May 31, 2003, 18-year-old Sekso managed to make a place for himself in RB Salzburg’s starting XI despite his age. Last season he shone with Liefering in the Austrian second division, scoring 21 goals and delivering seven assists. With the departure of Patson Daka for Leicester, Sesko replaced the Zambian at the forefront of the attack, forming a formidable offensive partnership with youngster Karim Adeyemi. With seven goals in twelve matches, Sesko appeals to several clubs, including Real. A young talent to follow …