Some 216,000 minors have been attacked by priests and religious within the Catholic Church in France since 1950, revealed this Tuesday an expected independent report that delved into this “hell” that has already hit the United States and Australia in the past.

This is one of the conclusions of the report of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), prepared at the end of two and a half years of work marked by almost 250 auditions of victims, among the almost 6,500 accusations.

Priests and religious abused 216,000 minors in France between 1950 and 2020, although the figure would rise to 330,000 if the laity who worked in religious institutions are taken into account, said the president of the Ciase, Jean-Marc Sauvé.

The abuses had a “systemic character” and the French Catholic Church maintained a “cruel indifference” with the victims, according to the investigating commission.

“You, members of the commission, are returning from hell,” François Devaux, founder of the now defunct La Parole Libérée victims association, told the 22 experts who immersed themselves in the drama during the presentation of the report.

France is not an isolated case



“Cataclysm”, “earthquake”, “tsunami” … The press had not spared adjectives in recent days in the face of the presentation of the report that, according to the newspaper Le Parisien, “will shake the Church”, where, for Libération , “A wind of anguish and panic is blowing.”

The first advanced figures have already shown the horror. Of the 115,000 priests or religious registered in the last 70 years in France, there were “between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophiles,” Sauvé told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it is a “minimum estimate.”

France is not an isolated case. At least 3,677 children were victims of religious abuse in Germany between 1946 and 2014, according to a 2018 report, and, according to independent lawyers, more than 11,000 complaints were filed in the United States.

Other scandals broke out in Chile, Canada or Australia. In April, experts mandated by the UN, but who do not speak on their behalf, asked Pope Francis to act and expressed “great concern” over the numerous accusations.

However, the Argentine pontiff has made the fight against sexual assaults, behaviors that make the clergy an “instrument of Satan”, one of his priorities and published in 2020 a manual to handle complaints in the Catholic Church.

A commission of 22 experts



The Ciase began its work in February 2019 at the request of the Episcopal Conference (CEF) and the Conference of Religious of France (Corref).

The investigation was decided after a series of scandals, such as that of the priest Bernard Preynat, sentenced in 2020 to five years in prison for abuse in the 70s and 80s and whose case inspired the award-winning film “Grâce à Dieu” (Thank God) by François Ozon.

In addition to evaluating the scope of the events, the 22 experts of the commission (lawyers, theologians, psychologists, historians, …) evaluated the response of the Church and formulated proposals to recognize the pain of the victims and avoid other cases.

“I want the Church to recognize this extreme violence,” to give new directives to the clergy, but above all, to “not turn the page,” Jean-Marie, an 82-year-old man who was abused by religious in their childhood.

The report will be closely scrutinized at the Vatican. Pope Francis, who is due to have a private audience on October 18 with French Prime Minister Jean Castex according to the daily La Croix, already addressed the issue with French bishops in September.

What will be the response of the Catholic Church to this report? “I hope that we are confronted with this burden, no matter how black, so that we can then adopt the measures that are imposed,” said Véronique Margron, president of Corref, before the presentation.

Most of the facts are already prescribed and their perpetrators have already died, so a recourse to justice is unlikely. The French episcopate has already promised financial compensation for 2022, something that does not elicit unanimity among the victims.