Bandai Namco has announced a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero coming tomorrow, September 12th, at 4:00 PM Italian time. As with the previous videos, this one will also serve to introduce some of the characters that we will find in the game.

As we know, the new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series will boast the largest roster ever and it is therefore only natural that the Japanese publisher is focusing on this aspect of the experience during the promotional phase.

It remains to be seen which characters will be presented this time: after the protagonists of the Majin Bu saga, perhaps the time has come to show the figures linked to Dragon Ball Superbut all possibilities are on the table: we will only discover the truth tomorrow at 4pm.