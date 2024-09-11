Bandai Namco has announced a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero coming tomorrow, September 12th, at 4:00 PM Italian time. As with the previous videos, this one will also serve to introduce some of the characters that we will find in the game.
As we know, the new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series will boast the largest roster ever and it is therefore only natural that the Japanese publisher is focusing on this aspect of the experience during the promotional phase.
It remains to be seen which characters will be presented this time: after the protagonists of the Majin Bu saga, perhaps the time has come to show the figures linked to Dragon Ball Superbut all possibilities are on the table: we will only discover the truth tomorrow at 4pm.
Lots of characters, great show
The aforementioned trailer of the Majin Buu saga characters for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has reiterated the great spectacularity of the sequences of the game, which will debut in stores next October 11 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
The developers’ goal is clearly to exploit the capabilities of current-generation platforms to bring to the screen a more faithful and convincing representation of the Most Memorable Scenes from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.
As you may recall, we tried Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero last June: have you read our impressions?
