Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 13:50

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday, the 11th, that the economic team is not against “any type of spending or subsidy,” but rather against the “waste” of resources, since it is necessary to maintain the country’s fiscal health. The statement was made at an event at the Planalto Palace to announce investments in the area of ​​technological transformation, with the sanction of the bill that extends the benefits of the PADIS program.

“Here we are improving legislation to ensure that the investment being made yields a lot in terms of the country’s development. This is beneficial, we support it and will continue to support it,” said Haddad, referring to the announcements made this Wednesday by the Planalto Palace.

The minister also argued that revisions to legislation, whether for social programs or incentive programs, are necessary so that the government can guarantee public policies, and therefore it is not a question of “cutting rights”. “There is a lot of work to be done in the area of ​​waste, both in tax and primary spending. We do need to review all legislation, not to cut rights, but to guarantee rights. When legislation is reviewed and improved, whether it is a social program or an incentive program, it is ensuring the sustainability of growth”, said Haddad.

The minister also cited the creation of the Development Credit Letter (LCD), which offers tax incentives, as an example of a good proposal. “We know that it is an incentivized letter, but we understand the need for an incentivized letter for the country’s development. Everything has to be justified, with a suitable rate of return to meet the public interest,” he said.