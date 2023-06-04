The Chief of Staff also directed the formation of an institutional investigative team, led by Maj. Gen. Nimrod Aloni, to study the operational method for protecting the Salam borders.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described, at the outset of the cabinet session, the killing of 3 Israeli soldiers as a “tragic terrorist attack.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said: “We have sent a clear message to Egypt that we expect the joint investigation to be serious.”

He added, “We will update procedures and methods of operations as well as measures aimed at reducing smuggling operations to a minimum and to ensure that such tragic terrorist attacks are not repeated.”

According to the results of the preliminary investigations of the Israeli army into the killing of 3 soldiers by an Egyptian soldier, there were a number of mistakes made by the army personnel in this operation.

On Sunday, preliminary results indicated that “the Egyptian soldier had planned this operation in advance,” while Israeli political sources confirmed that this operation would not have any impact on relations between the two countries.

On Saturday, the Israeli army revealed, in a statement, details of what happened in the shooting, in which 3 Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian soldier were killed.

The statement reads as follows: