And the British newspaper said that Kim Jong Un is using a private toilet that he takes with him during his travels.

According to “Mirror”, a special toilet was designed for the North Korean leader, which enables him to defecate even while he is traveling by car.

The newspaper quoted Korean sources as saying that Kim’s idea of ​​integrating toilets in his cars came due to security concerns.

The sources added that the North Korean leader is afraid that any samples of his urine and feces will fall into the hands of outside parties, which will enable them to know medical information related to him.

According to the sources, Kim’s private train and his cars, including one bulletproof Mercedes, were subjected to modifications, including the addition of a toilet.

And doubts have recently been raised about Kim’s health, especially after he appeared in his latest looks and has lost a lot of weight.

Sources suggested that Kim was suffering from a serious illness, while North Korean media denied this hypothesis, saying that the leader was following a healthy diet.

And a picture was taken of Kim during the eighth Workers’ Party Congress, and published by the North Korean News Agency, last December, has sparked controversy over his health.

And according to the South Korean “Yonhap” agency, the collar of Kim’s shirt was not suffocating, as it kept space for one finger to enter, which is a basic rule for wearing a Western-style suit.

This picture differed from that of Kim on November 17, when he appeared at the memorial service for his late father Kim Jong Il at the Sun Palace in Pyongyang.

Kim wore the official uniform known as the “folk dress”, and his neck was stuck to his shirt collar.

The South Korean agency indicated that the reason for Kim’s appearance is due to his low weight, which is still excessive compared to his height.

Last October, the National Intelligence Agency said that Kim reduced his weight by about 20 kilograms from 140 kilograms in 2019.