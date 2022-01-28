The spread of the Omicron variant and the arrival of Christmas to our country caused the Government urge again the mandatory use of masks in outdoor spaces, with the aim of curbing the transmission of infections. Currently, some countries such as England or France, are exempt from wearing a face protection in outdoor spaces after believing to have reached The peak is a wave of infections.

“This measure will be absolutely essential for a while”

The Interterritorial Council, formed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, The elimination of the use of masks in outdoor spaces is not consideredsince it considers that this measure will be “absolutely essential time”, according to the Minister of Health Carolina Darias. “We said that this non-pharmacological measure would be around for an absolutely essential time,” she says.

What’s more, indicates that the application of this obligation was imposed when the cumulative incidence was around 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, unlike the one registered in these last dates, that exceeds 3,000 points. Therefore, he anticipates that an improvement in the epidemiological registries can lead to said eliminationbecause it will be a “decision shared and assumed by the entire Interterritorial Council”, he points out, which suggests that until there is an abrupt drop in the incidence (minimum below 700 cases) the obligation to wear masks outdoors will not be lifted.

On the contrary, the Minister of Health confirmed after the Interterritorial Council an extension for the measures imposed on the capacity at sporting eventswhich is maintained for another month until 75% allowed by the health authorities in open spaces and up to half in closed areasalways respecting security measures, including the use of the mask.

The incidence of infections decreases in Spain

The Ministry of Health reported in its latest epidemiological report 130,888 positives for COVID, while 176 people lost their lives due to of the disease in the last 24 hours. In addition, the authorities notified a decrease in the accumulated incidence of infections after falling 55 points, and stands at 3,139.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Also, the assistance pressure has decreased with 18,548 hospitalized patients, 257 fewer that the last day, of which 2,099 require intensive carein front of the 2,152 of the previous day.