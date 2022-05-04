The mayor of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, and the Gerial Group, a private entity that provides services in the sector of the elderly and the disabled, announced yesterday the project to build a residence for the elderly in the coastal municipality. «The objective –explained from the Gerial Group– is to build a special building, with an initial capacity of 120 beds, most of them in individual rooms, and all for valid and dependent elderly people. It will even have psychogeriatric places for older people with behavioral disorders.

Regarding this announcement, Mari Carmen Moreno, who has held numerous meetings with the group’s managers, expressed her satisfaction with the project which, she assured, will mean the creation of “about 80 new and direct jobs, in full employment, and many others indirect”.

The first mayor recalled that the City Council continuously offers courses and training programs aimed at obtaining certificates of professionalism in the geriatric field. “The commitment to training is one of the best tools to improve the employability of residents,” she said.