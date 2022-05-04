War Russia Ukraine, Putin’s gynecologist friend and the VIP clinic

While the war in Ukraine continues unabated and with more and more attacks by the Russians in various cities of the country, including Lviv bordering on European unpublished fact emerges on the Putin’s private life. The Russian president has long had a mistress, the former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, mother of three children. It has been rumored for some time that the father of two of these children is their own Vladimir Putin. Now – we read on Repubblica – there seems to be confirmation as well. As the portal wrote earlier Ticinonline and on April 30 the weekly Le Matin Dimanchethe Kabaeva in 2015 she gave birth to a son a Sorengoin the clinic Sant’Annawhose father turns out to be Putin. Precisely in what is considered the VIP clinicwhere it was born among other things Michelle Hunziker and where Barbara Berlusconi he gave birth to his own three children.

Right at the clinic Sant’Anna it turned out – continues Repubblica – that one was also working gynecologist Putin’s friend. A relationship that would remain so long that, when the Kremlin leader was in need, the gynecologist opened the doors for him of the clinic. Always a Sorengomoreover, before giving birth, Alina Kabaeva he would have stayed at Principe Leopoldo, the most chic hotel in Lugano, which in addition to extra-luxury services, offers its guests tranquility and protection from prying eyes. In 2019 Alina Kabaeva would stay again pregnant with Putin, but at the behest of the latter gave birth in Moscow. Always assisted, during pregnancy, by the gynecologist of St. Petersburg, present at the time he has given birth a second child.

