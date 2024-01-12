Madrid (AFP)

Brazilian international striker Rafinha suffered a muscle injury in the biceps muscle in the left thigh, according to his Spanish team Barcelona, ​​and the Blaugrana revealed that the duration of the player’s absence “depends on the development of his injury.”

Rafinha was injured at the end of the first half of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Osasuna, which ended with a 2-0 victory for the Catalan team in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was replaced in the 42nd minute by Balamen Yamal.

The player had previously suffered an injury to the same muscle, but to the other thigh, last September 29, in a match against Seville in the Spanish League.

The injury had a negative impact on the performance of the 27-year-old player, as he only played 15 matches with Barcelona, ​​including only 8 as a starting player, contenting himself with only three goals, in addition to three matches in the Champions League.