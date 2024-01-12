John Arias was one of the biggest surprises of 2023, after showing an extraordinary performance in the Fluminense from Brazil, team in which he is a starter without any discussion and was key to conquering the Libertadores Cup.

Not only in the 'Flu', with the Colombia selection He had a great year and became one of the key pieces of the coach's team. Nestor Lorenzo for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Due to his talent and great presence in Brazil, where he has scored 29 goals in 143 games since his arrival in 2021, there are several clubs that would be knocking on his door to hire him.

As revealed by the Brazilian newspaper Esporte Balloon, he Bronze Ball of the Club World Cup 2023 rejected an important offer from one of the most powerful teams in Russia.

He Zenit of Saint Petersburg, club in which they are active Wílmar Barrios and Mateo Cassierrashowed his interest in acquiring the Colombian's services, but was met with a negative response from the Colombian player and his entourage.

“On the radar of the Zenit from at least mid-2023, John Arias He was again wanted by the club, but again chose not to go to Russian football. He Zenit He sought contact with both the Colombian and the Fluminense, but he did not open negotiations,” he stated.

According to the information from the cited media, John Arias does not welcome leaving Russia, since you can't play the Champions League for the sanctions of Uefa that weigh on this country due to the war with Ukraine.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine initially weighed heavily on Arias's refusal. Due to the conflict, Russian clubs do not play in the Champions League as a form of punishment Fifa. Without the possibility of playing in the main European competition, moving to Russian football is not among the Colombian's priorities,” he explained.

The 26-year-old winger's idea is to wait for an offer from a club that plays the Champions League and that allows you to fulfill your dream. “There are rumors that are true, there are proposals that have reached the club, but it is not the ideal time to think further,” were Arias' words last November.

As reported in Brazil, the one born in Quibdo would be in the sights of several clubs in the Germany's Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A. Furthermore, a month ago the OGC Nice from France had a rapprochement with the player.

For now, Arias He is enjoying his vacation and in a few days he will join the preseason of Fernando Diniz at Fluminense. It should be noted that his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club runs until December 2026.

