A new country announces the resumption of funding for UNRWA

Wong explained that Australia consulted with UNRWA and other donor countries, and was satisfied with the additional guarantees that had been put in place.

She added that about six million Australian dollars ($3.9 million) in funding would be provided immediately.

“There are children and families who are starving, and we have the ability, along with the international community, to help them,” Wong said in a press conference. “We know that UNRWA is central and essential in providing this assistance.”

Australia and more than a dozen countries suspended funding to the UN agency in January after Israel accused 12 of its 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the Hamas attack on October 7.

The United Nations launched an investigation into these allegations, and UNRWA terminated the contracts of some employees after information provided by Israel.

Sweden, Canada and the European Union have resumed funding to some extent.

The agency's commissioner-general said last week that he was cautiously optimistic that other donors would resume funding soon.