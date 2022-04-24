In their interview with “Sky News Arabia”, political analysts believe that Paris is trying to block the Russian presence in the Sahel, which has become strong, especially in Mali, where the Russian armed company “Wagner” has become strongly active in a number of African countries, such as Africa. Central and Mali.

Following this approval, the Prime Minister of Niger, Ohomodou Mahamadou, stated that Parliament had agreed to conclude new partnerships that do not in any way affect sovereignty on the national territory, and attributed this step to the fact that his country is “almost surrounded” by armed terrorist groups.

Parliament took its decision by 131 votes, against 31 votes against, out of a total of 166 members.

France is trying to restore its role in the African West Coast region after its exit from Mali, which is now controlled by armed elements from the Wagner Company with the support of the ruling military council in Mali.

Mauritanian political analyst Didi Ould Salek, head of the Maghreb Center for Studies, says that terrorist organizations are taking advantage of the weak military capabilities in the Sahel region and spreading across the borders.

Ould Salek added that the decline of the French role in some Sahel countries has given terrorist groups a sense of imposing control over these areas, noting that al-Qaeda terrorist organization controls the border triangle between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Moscow scaling

In the estimation of the Mauritanian political analyst Jamal Ould Mohamed, a researcher at the Institute for International Security and European Relations in Paris, the contributions of Europe in general, and France in particular, should not depend on the fight against terrorism in this region where organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda are active, justifying it. This is as dangerous as the absence of security coordination between the leaders of West African countries currently, which reduces their ability to achieve full results.

The atmosphere between France and Niger was tense at the end of last year, after clashes took place in November on the convoy road of the French military “Barkhane” force, and caused the death of 3 civilians from Niger.

An investigation of the French army into the incident concluded that a thousand demonstrators stopped the convoy to control it, and the French and Nigerien forces repelled them with tear gas and warning shots.