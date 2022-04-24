Investigative journalism “You can’t stay here for a long time” – A secret tangle opens in front of a Swiss villa, which leads to Espoo and reveals how Vladimir Putin got rich

For more than a decade, the company of oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who supplied Russian oil to the world, was run from Tapiola in Espoo. Now the company’s former CFO Harri Mikkola and documents obtained by HS reveal how oil money flowed into President Vladimir Putin’s wallet.

Switzerland In Geneva, spring is well under way by the end of March, with temperatures close to 20 degrees. In front of the center, in the southernmost armpit of Lake Geneva, the famous fountain Jet d’eau plunges water to a height of 140 meters. There is a bank on almost every street corner.

Harri Mikkola directs his Audi Quattron to the street called Rampe de Cologny. At number 10, he brakes.