In Russia, from July 1, violators of anti-terrorism protection face up to 7 years in prison

In Russia, a law will come into force on July 1 that introduces a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment for violating anti-terrorist protection standards for facilities. The document is posted on the official legal information portal.

According to the amendments, the Criminal Code is supplemented with Article 217 “Violation of requirements for anti-terrorist protection of objects (territories).” Criminal punishment will be applied if the offender has been brought to administrative responsibility for these offenses two or more times within 180 days.

If the crime resulted in damage of more than one million rubles or serious harm to human health, the punishment will be a criminal fine of up to 80 thousand rubles or in the amount of the convicted person’s income for six months. Also in this case, the perpetrator faces imprisonment for up to three years and a ban on holding certain positions. If the crime takes the life of one person, the prison term will increase to five years, and if several – then to seven.

Ukraine caught recruiting migrants for sabotage in Russia

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, indicated that Ukraine has become a springboard for terrorist activity against Russia. According to the diplomat, the forces that seek to destroy Russia have previously used the Caucasian underground in the hope of creating internal political destabilization within Russia.

Later, the deputy head of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Andrey Novikov noted that the Ukrainian special services and Western information centers are recruiting migrants from Central Asian countries for sabotage in Russia. According to him, the corresponding terrorist threats against Russia began to come from Ukraine and the West after the start of the special military operation (SVO).

A representative of the NAC said that most often they try to recruit young people who are susceptible to the ideas of nationalism and neo-Nazism and “have low moral qualities.” Novikov clarified that the “objects of aspiration” of the Kyiv special services also lead a marginal lifestyle and are ready to earn money by any means, regardless of the threatening consequences.

Sleeping Terrorist Cells of a New Format Discovered in Russia

Sleeper terrorist cells of a new format have appeared in Russia — they may not be directly connected to a terrorist organization, but are inspired by its ideology and are capable of independent action. Their appearance in the Caucasian republics was noted by Akhmet Yarlykapov, a senior research fellow at the Center for Caucasus Problems and Regional Security at MGIMO, historian and Islamic scholar, in an interview with Lenta.ru. According to him, the fact that such cells have changed their recruitment strategy and are now actively working with representatives of the middle class who do not have serious problems with life and well-being is particularly alarming.

As a current law enforcement officer specializing in religious extremism told Lenta.ru on condition of anonymity, a similar “sleeper cell” became active in Dagestan in June. Having fallen out of sight of the security forces, the bandits attacked an Orthodox church and a synagogue, and also attacked a traffic police post. According to the source, the growing problem of religious extremism in the south of Russia is connected with the international activation of terrorist movements. The special military operation (SVO) diverted attention and forces from Syria, and the complicated international situation only worsened the situation.