Ciudad Juarez.– Next Sunday, September 8, 38 traffic police officers in 10 official patrol cars and 5 motorcycles will implement a security operation in the surroundings of the Plaza de la Mexicanidad to give rise to the third activity report of the 2021-2024 administration of the Municipal Government, headed by the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, reported the Road Safety Coordination.

For this reason, traffic officers will be located at various strategic points and will maintain the corresponding surveillance routes in order to speed up vehicular traffic, keep drivers and pedestrians in the area informed and guide them.

This time, the operation does not include closing any of the surrounding roads in order to provide greater flow to those who travel on the surrounding avenues, such as Heroico Colegio Militar, Plutarco Elías Calles, David Herrera Jordán, Universidad, Adolfo López Mateos and Rafael Pérez Serna.

Parking for those attending the ceremony to present the activities report is provided as follows:

– The Extreme Park – The Lilas Park – The Los Pinos Park – The rebound courts – The American football field – The Cheramis fields – The Municipal Public Services area