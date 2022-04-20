Netflix productions are usually a success due to their various plots, but perhaps in its catalog there has never been a film as controversial as “Daniel Sloss: Live Shows”. The streaming service’s stand-up show has led to around 4,000 breakups and at least 17 divorces thanks to its harsh criticism of an uncomfortable reality about love.

With his monologue entitled Jigsaw, the Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, has caused great controversy both inside and outside the streaming platform.

In December 2018, Sloss premiered a stand-up show in which he questions romantic relationships and explains in a very astute way how it is that you are part of a selfish need.

“We force this person to be in our lives because we prefer to have something before nothing,” the comedian mentions on his show.

For Sloss, there are many couples in which their members could be much happier if they were not subject to the other person.

massive separations

According to the Daily Mirror portal, since Daniel Sloss’s monologue arrived on Netflix, a total of at least 4,000 couples have separated and 17 have divorced.

The same comedian confirmed on his Instagram account that some people sent him messages thanking him for his show and telling him that they had decided to end their romance.

Since then, the Scotsman has continued to perform several shows in which he also talks about religion, veganism, among other controversial topics.