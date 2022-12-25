One more year, Fano and his family have outdone themselves again. This neighbor’s house is on Calle Milán del Bosch and, like every Christmas, his light show is an incentive to visit the mining town these days.

For 20 years, Fano, of Dominican origin, has profusely decorated the façade of his home to enthusiastically celebrate the Christmas holidays. And that is the reason why he invests more and more in expanding the catalog of lights, in order to make contemplation of him “more impressive”. The ignition is every evening at 6:00 p.m.