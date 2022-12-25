The Qatar 2022 World Cup came to an end with the championship of Argentinaby the hand of Lionel Messi, adding his third star to the shield. Now, after the fair, several players managed to increase their market value, thanks to their outstanding performances.
Here are the ten that appreciated the most:
It is not surprising, taking into account that the Real Madrid player had an outstanding performance, helping France to reach the grand finale.
Despite his little international contact as selected, the pivot had the difficult task of replacing N’Golo Kantewho was the highlight in Russia 2018, fulfilling correctly.
It is valued at 90 million euros after an increase of 10 million.
The selected of England He lived a great World Cup, where he scored three goals, helping his team reach the quarterfinals.
With 21 years, the right interior of the Arsenal It has a value of one hundred million euros, since it raised its value by ten million.
This list is full of promises for the future, but for now it can already be said that they are a reality.
The British midfielder Borussia Dortmund He attended the international fair at the age of 19 and is currently one of the big shots that several clubs want to catch.
It is valued at 110 million euros, after raising 10 million.
The midfielder of Morocco He also had a great international joust, which earned him to reach a value of 15 million euros because he managed to raise 11.5 million.
Their performances were not in vain and some teams like the napoli, Leicester City, newcastle, Westham, Seville Y wolverhampton they are already looking for him, with him Angers placing a sale price of 20 mde.
Another of the Moroccans who managed to put the eyes of the world on his being.
Thanks to the ones made with the lions of the atlasthe pivot of the Fiorentina he almost doubled the value of his card, for added 15 million euros for a final value of 25 million.
The Liverpool He has even already submitted an offer to take him into his ranks.
The left end of the PSV Eindhoven was the most outstanding Netherlands. In fact, before the World Cup he was already wanted by several important clubs, so after the tournament, he will continue to be one of the big shots on the transfer market.
the attacker increased its value by 15 million euros to reach 60 million.
Considered the best defender in the entire World Cup and it was no wonder, since he did an excellent job in each duel, standing out for his famous mask, which he used after having previously undergone surgery.
The Croatian of RB Leipzig was a pillar to reach the semifinals and take third place, achieving a value of 75 million euros, after having added 15 million.
The world champion with Argentina It managed to raise its value by 18 million euros to be able to place itself with 50 million euros.
With 22 years, the forward of the Manchester City He was already well regarded by his technician Pep Guardiolaso it is expected that he can continue making history with the citizens.
The Argentine was one of the coach’s choices lionel scaloni at the last moment despite having very little experience, but it was a success in the end.
The Benfica He has even already received proposals to take the South American, which he rejected.
The champion of the world raised its letter by 20 million euros to reach 55 million euros.
The Ninja Turtle was left with the desire to be a two-time world champion, but even so, he gave a great performance that earned him to reach the grand final and win the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including the hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
The French of psg commands the market with 180 million euros by raising 20 millionthereby displacing the Norwegian Erling Haaland from the top.
