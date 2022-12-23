Mexico.- The actor Andrés García has been in poor health the last few weeks because of a pneumonia and an overdose for having consumed harmful substances, according to the statement of his wife, Daisy Portillo.

However, and despite the fact that the artist is going through a very difficult time, his family has staged a strong dispute in relation to the decline of health and fortune from Garcia.

Faced with the bickering that the actor’s children and his wife have been sending each other, Andrés García exploded and asked that they “let him die in peace”, in addition to having defended his life partner and accusing his ex-wife of giving drugs to their children.

Following the statement by ‘Pedro Navaja’, Leonardo Garciaone of his sons, lashed out at his father for having spoken ill of his mother, Sandra Vale.

It was through an interview with the famous who declared that his former wife and mother of his children, Andrés Jr and Leonardo, he supplied drugs to both of them.

For this reason, Leonardo decided to publish a photograph on Instagram where his father appears with a message that says on the cover of the medium that interviewed him: “Their mother provided them with drugs.”

Leonardo indicated that it is a pity to see the 81-year-old youtuber expressing himself so badly about a woman.

“It is sad that Mr. Andrés expresses himself like that about a woman!!! First he wanted to kill Roberto Palazuelos, then I don’t get off as a jerk, as a bad son and pure insults from him and now this, ”wrote the also actor.

The second son of Andrés García did not hesitate to express his annoyance, as he pointed out that despite the fact that he separated from his mother, she is still concerned about his health and well-being.

“Speaking badly about my mother when she has always taken care of him for 60 years and talking about a woman like that does not have God’s forgiveness and I feel sorry for the public about the statements that this man makes, I feel that this last statement is unheard of! !!”, Leonardo declared about his father.

He stressed that after the horrible statement that Andrés García made about his mother, he prefers not to touch the subject again.

“I don’t want to talk about this topic anymore, I’m not going to enter this circus of an ungentlemanly man talking like that about a lady!!! This is the result of a man and a narcissistic person like my father!”.

Internet users expressed their solidarity with the 49-year-old actor and his mother, stating that they are both excellent people, so they wish them very good things as a family.