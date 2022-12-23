In the United States, they questioned the possibility of the Patriot air defense system to replace the S-300 in Ukraine

The MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) that the United States will supply to Ukraine will not be able to become a full-fledged replacement for the C-300 air defense (AD) systems. In the effectiveness of American air defense systems doubted military watch magazine.

The size of the aid package indicates that Kyiv will receive a small number of SAMs. It is noted that the delivered Patriot will not be able to become a full-fledged replacement for the C-300 systems, on which the Ukrainian air defense system was built.

According to the newspaper, in 2017, the Patriot air defense systems of Saudi Arabia were unable to intercept improvised rebel missiles. Also, these complexes were used during the war in the Persian Gulf. MIT professor Theodore Postol suggested that SAMs intercepted less than ten percent of targets.

Earlier, the director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), Ruslan Pukhov, said that Patriot could complicate the actions of the Russian Armed Forces.

A senior US Department of Defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Drive that it would take several months to train Ukrainian operators of Patriot systems.