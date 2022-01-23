Washington.- The same week that the United States celebrated the Martin Luther King’s day, thousands of people against vaccine mandates and to wear masks U.S, emulated the defender of the rights of blacks with a large demonstration this Sunday in Washington to demand “medical freedom”.

Hailing from every corner of the country and harangued by the world’s leading anti-vaccine voices in the United States (including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Senator Robert Kennedy), protesters gathered at the central National Mall of the American capital.

From the George Washington memorial they marched up and down the reflecting pool until they reached the Abraham Lincoln Memorial, where speeches were made by the organizers, many of them doctors.

That monument is the same in front of which in 1963 the Reverend Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech “I have a dream” in favor of the freedoms of blacks, and both the organizers of the march and the protesters themselves did not hesitate this Sunday to establish parallels between the two causes.

“Reverend King said that a person has the moral responsibility to fight against unjust laws. It seems that King was not going with mandates,” comedian JP Sears ironized before the thousands of concentrates before giving way to the doctor interventions.

Among the protesters, both young and old and coming from points as far away from Washington as Arizona and Texas, references and quotes to King were also common, as for example on a poster that read a quote from the historic activist: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“Of course Reverend King would have opposed the mandates. Mandates are fascism and believe me, Reverend King did not like fascism at all,” the woman who carried the sign told Efe, asking to be identified only by her given name, Anne.

Apart from the references to King, among the symbols carried by the protesters, the constant appeals to freedom stood out, especially to freedom. “medical freedom”; the requests not to experiment with humans and messages of a more directly political nature such as flags in support of Donald Trump or against President Joe Biden.

“I am not anti-vaccines. What I am is anti-mandates. What I say is that everyone should be able to choose what they want: to get vaccinated or not; to wear a mask or not,” Nadia Zoltan, an older woman with long hair, told Efe. already grayish that moved to Washington from Pennsylvania with her husband and her two sisters.

“Getting fired from your job for not getting vaccinated is a tyranny, that has no other name. And U.S it cannot be a tyranny,” Zoltan settled.

Among the attendees there was a certain air of victory due to the recent judicial decisions contrary to the Biden vaccination mandates, such as that of the Supreme Court on January 13, which annulled the obligation to get vaccinated or to present weekly negative results of covid-19 tests to employees of all companies that have 100 workers or more.

More recently, a Texas federal judge last Friday blocked another Biden order requiring federal government employees to get vaccinated.

“Step by step to final victory,” Janer Kadin, a resident of nearby Maryland, responded with a smile when asked about this question, who attended the demonstration with a banner that read “Let’s Go Brandon,” a slogan that it has become popular among the American right to insult President Biden.