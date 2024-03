Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2:16 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The multinational G's España and its business holding company, based in Torre Pacheco, will have to face a fine of 1,105 million euros for the discharges of brine, with high levels of agricultural nitrates, which they carried out between 2012 and 2016…