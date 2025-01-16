Psychology dictionaries define the empty nest syndrome like the feeling of emotional emptiness that parents experience when their children become independent and leave home. And this restlessness, experienced firsthand, is what led actress Toni Acosta to want to talk about it on stage, with the complicity of Juan Carlos Rubio. The Canarian performer has been headlining the bill for some time and has the privilege of having producers seek her participation. This is how ‘A movie mother’ was born: from the question he asked her Jesus Cimarro to Toni Acosta: And what do you want to do now? One thing led to another, and the show is now on stage.

Juan Carlos Rubio (a playwright and director who currently has five shows on the bill, and a couple more in progress; there must be a reason) has made a custom suit for Toni Acosta and he has done it with the care of a craftsman, taking care of every stitch, every stitching, every finishing… so that the actress feels comfortable with the text. But more than seeking the ‘showboating’ of his performer – who also -, Juan Carlos Rubio, also director of the performance, has arranged in front of it a complicated orchestra where Toni Acosta has to play each and every one of the instruments, and do so , of course, in a refined and exact way. It is an exhausting ‘tour de force’ from which the actress emerges absolutely triumphant. And, of course, he shines: for his friendliness, for his ability to communicate with the public, for his dedication…

‘A movie mother‘ is a friendly comedy without pretensions, which does not mean that it is mere entertainment. It is also exciting – it is not difficult for some spectator to shed a tear -, affectionate, tender and even reflective; It is sprinkled with humor – from the protagonist’s own name, Eva María; yes, the one with the striped bikini – and also a sweet nostalgia in the countless cinephile references sprinkled throughout the text, ‘leitmotiv’ of the character and also of the story.