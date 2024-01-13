Ice hockey | Jarmo Kekäläinen's NHL club is buzzing – the goalkeeper opened up

There's no avoiding commotion in Columbus.

of the Columbus Blue Jackets keeper Elvis Merzlikins has opened up about his situation in the company where he has drifted off the rails.

Merzlikins, who last played on December 29, told reporters that he was surprised by his treatment at the club.

– The fact that I was made into a three-pointer just like that, Merzlikins said, snapped his fingers and continued: surprised me. It shocked me, the Latvian said of The Athletic by.

According to Merzlikins, he has not asked for a player trade away from Columbus, but his agent and the club management of Columbus have discussed the matter and reached a common conclusion.

– I want to be treated as the number one goalkeeper, because I believe I am number one, Merzlikins said.

– I want to play. I can assure you that I'm not going to be a triple goalkeeper. I did hard mental and physical work last summer. I want to play my game and have fun.

Latvian keeper said he was a hot goaltender and played well – unlike last season.

– You can call me arrogant, but I'm just going to quote now Zlatan Ibrahimovic words: I'm not arrogant, I'm just confident.

Merzlikins has statistically played better than Spencer Martin or Daniil Tarasovwho was injured at the beginning of the season and who has been the main responsibility in Columbus' goal in recent weeks.

GM of Columbus Jarmo Kekäläinen signed a contract with Merzlikins in the fall of 2021, which extends until the summer of 2027 and brings Merzlikins a mid-season salary of no less than 5.4 million dollars. There is also a clause in the contract that prevents Merzlikins from being traded to ten clubs of his choice, so there are basically 21 potential trading partners in Columbus.

fact Columbus Goalies 2023-24 Elvis Merzlikins 23, 7-8-6, 3.25, 90.7%

Spencer Martin 13, 3-8-1, 3.65, 88.7%

Daniil Tarasov 7, 2-3-2, 3.79, 88.3%

Daniil Tarasov 7, 2-3-2, 3.79, 88.3%

Jet Greaves 2, 1-1-0, 2.52, 93.4%

Kekäläinen announced before the season that Columbus' goals are in the playoffs. However, the team is plowing through the bottom mud again. Out of 42 matches, there are only 13 wins, nine of them in regular time.

Merzlikins emphasized that he will do everything he can if he still gets to play and reminded that he grew up as an NHL player in Columbus and that his teammates are like brothers to him.