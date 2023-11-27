Monday, November 27, 2023, 07:52



| Updated 08:07h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A three-year-old girl and her 25-year-old mother were stabbed to death late Sunday night in their home at 64 Jacobeo Street, in the Carabanchel district, in Madrid. The Police are already investigating the event as a possible new chapter of gender violence.

As reported by a Madrid Emergency spokesperson, the little girl had fatal injuries to her neck, while the woman had injuries to her chest and different parts of her body. The Samur 112 troops, who went to the house minutes after midnight, could only certify the death of both. The two had died around 10 p.m.

In addition, paramedics treated a 24-year-old man, who was also in the house, with stab wounds to the neck. The man, partner and father of the victims, was taken to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in serious condition.