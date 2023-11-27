Carpet piers | Katajanokka residents mourn: The city plans to take away the popular meeting place

The carpet pier located on the shore of Laivastopuisto in Katajanokka is a popular swimming and meeting place even in winter. The city of Helsinki justifies the removal of the platform by its responsibility for the safety of users.

Helsinki the city is about to remove the carpet pier located in Katajanokka Laivastopuisto for the winter. Some of the residents of Katajanokka do not understand the removal of their favorite meeting place.

Most recently, last week, the Katajanokkaseura appealed in a letter to the city of Helsinki and council groups to give up on removing the carpet pier. Send a message to the mayor of Helsinki and the chairmen of council groups that the pier is more than just a place to wash carpets.

“Mattis” is a favorite of the residents, a meeting place for people of all ages all year round. Its location in a safe environment, with a busy traffic route and socially controlled by visitors to the pier, has made it a lounge for residents and guests alike, the letter describes.

“In the books of the city’s Buildings and public areas unit, the carpet platform is a place to wash carpets, nothing else. In our opinion, the unit’s vision is not in line with this time.”

Petition have been signed by the chairman on behalf of the Katajanokka club Kati Laasonen and Martin Bunders.

“For the people of Katajanokka, the pier is a place to take a dip in the water and a lounge, where you stop to hang out. Among others, young people have gathered there. Birthdays have even been held there, when the carpet washing tables have been covered with cloths,” says Bunders.

The carpet pier was transferred from the management of the Port of Helsinki to the city of Helsinki in 2005. The city’s building services department (Stara) installed a ladder leading into the water for swimming on the pier, so that swimmers can safely get up from the sea.

The swimming stairs have also served winter swimmers. Now that the entire pier is being towed away, winter swimming in Katajanokka is no longer possible for members of the Katajanokka Jääsärkijät association at the winter swimming spot in Kanavaranta. The association’s website states that the association is not accepting new members for the time being, and that there are forty people waiting to become members.

Helsinki the city justifies towing away the carpet pier at Laivastopuisto with its responsibility for the safety of its users. As a result of long discussions between the Katajanokka club and the city of Helsinki, and an inspection organized at the pier, the city has decided to remove the pier.

The city of Helsinki is currently undergoing various investigation requests related to accidents, which are causing a huge amount of investigation and pressure, the city writes in its response to the club.

“The carpet pier in question was not made as a swimming place. Any signs or other such are not working solutions and do not eliminate responsibility”, team manager Anna-Mari Tiitinen-Kairi from the field of urban environment says in his answer to Katajanokkaseura.

“We have come to the decision that we will tow the entire carpet pier away during the winter. This is also the procedure for some other carpet piers. The pier will be removed in week 48.”

Town’s the indicated removal week is currently in progress. Martin Bunders says that he will gather his forces in protest to watch the towing away of the pier, if only they get information from the city about the time.

“Or do they want to take it in the dark of night?”