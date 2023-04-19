Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 7:20 p.m.



The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a Catalan police officer on Tuesday for allegedly groping a woman with intellectual disabilities in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), according to sources close to the case confirmed to Europa Press this Wednesday.

According to ‘La Vanguardia’, the woman reported on Friday that a neighbor had assaulted her and it was this agent who assisted her and, when his work shift ended, he appeared at the victim’s home “to inquire about his condition » and it was there where the events allegedly occurred.

The General Commission for Internal Investigation and Disciplinary Affairs of the Mossos d’Esquadra has taken charge of the investigation of the facts and the agent will go to court this Thursday.