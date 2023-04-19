Khartoum – “We appeal to the international community, from governments to citizens, so that everything possible can be done to restore order and concrete help for the development of Sudan. Let us not forget that this country is the anti-gateway to Europe, it is the country that welcomes refugees from all the countries that surround it”.

This is the latest appeal launched yesterday by Stephen Reborathe soul of the Genoese non-profit association Music for Peace, blocked in Khartoum due to armed clashes involving the city but also other areas of the country. Conflict between government forces and militias who want to overthrow the leadership of the nation.

Together with Rebora are the wife and operator of Music for Peace Valentina Gallo, their 8-year-old son, and two other Genoese members of the association. Together with the four Sudanese citizens who work on site for Music for Peace. They have been all nine days in the headquarters and guesthouse of the non-profit organization.

“The clashes are fierce especially between 4 and in the morning, based on Ramadan times – continues Rebora – They affect some areas of Khartoum, but also Darfur, from which 40,000 men are trying to reach the anti-government militias. The clashes take place on the ground but also in the air, with the air force in the hands of government forces. Here because the airport is a battleground, as are other airports in the country”. The association, present in many countries with its support projects, has been in Khartoum since January.

Among messages, conversations and posts on Facebook, we learn that a man not of Sudanese origins took to the street at night and appears to have been wounded with a gunshot wound. He would be the first to be physically involved.



The house of a local woman, known to the association, was hit, along with the homes of a religious community in the Omdurman area. “The 24-hour truce has absolutely not held up”, explain the members of the NGO.

“In recent days we have been contacted by countless journalists, whom we thank for giving space to the Sudan issue – reads the association’s Facebook post – We are with many other compatriots including colleagues from other NGOs such as Ovci, Coopi, Emergency (which it has an important hospital in Khartoum, ed), Aispo, but also the staff of Aics Khartoum (Italian Development Cooperation Agency), our Ambassador and all the Embassy staff. The problem is not just us, but an entire population reduced to starvationdeprived of liberty and subjected to an unchosen path of anti-democracy”.