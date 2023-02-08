This Wednesday (8) marks one month of the anti-democratic acts that took place in Brasilia, when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the buildings of the Three Powers. That Sunday, the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were vandalized by hundreds of people who did not recognize the result of the presidential elections that democratically elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In 30 days, many people were arrested, the names of the principals were investigated, security chiefs removed and the Federal District was in a state of federal intervention by Public Security. See below what has changed in the last month and how the investigations are going:

1,420

It is the number of people arrested in flagrante delicto since January 8;

920

It is the number of radical Bolsonarists imprisoned in the Federal District penitentiary;

459

It is the number of people suspected of participating in the attacks, who were released from prison but have electronic anklets and restrictions on leaving the country;

107 thousand

It is the number of e-mails with complaints about the anti-democratic acts of January 8 received on the channel created by the Ministry of Justice. According to the ministry’s Secretariat for Access to Justice, of the more than 107,000 messages, 102,407 sent by 27,457 whistleblowers were analysed;

17

It is the number of arrest warrants carried out by the Federal Police of Operation Lesa Pátria, intended to investigate “people who participated, financed, omitted to or fomented” the 8/1 attacks. In addition, the PF served 37 search and seizure warrants;

BRL 4.3 million

It is the value in vehicles of people and companies involved in the acts, which were blocked by the Federal Court of the Federal District;

576

It is the number of works that were destroyed by terrorists in the buildings of the Three Powers;

BRL BRL 21 million

It was the amount of damage to the government, according to estimates made by the Three Powers.