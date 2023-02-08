The area where they went found 14 bodies after a truck overturned in an irrigation canal, in Pesquería, it is considered a transit area for migrants.

The possibility that the victims are foreigners passing through to the United States was reinforced with the discovery of two Guatemalan passports among the belongings of the deceased, said a police source.

However, the Attorney General of Justice continued with the investigation.

The chevrolet silverado pickup It was located overturned in the gutter located at kilometer 37 of the Pesquería-Los Ramones Highway, in the Santa María Pesquería Community, ahead of Santa María La Floreña, at around 11:43 yesterday.

The site is a fork that comes from the Pesquería River and carries irrigation water to the San Isidro Community, in Los Ramones.

Inside of the vehicle The bodies of five men and one woman were found.

Subsequently, with an aquatic drone operated by State Civil Protection, The rest of the fatalities were located at the bottom of the gutter.

On June 23 of last year, 30 migrants, among them five minors, were insured on the same road.

Five days earlier, also in Pesquería, the overturning of a truck left 5 migrants dead and 13 injured.

The victims

These are the victims, their probable ages and the clothing they were wearing, according to the Attorney General’s Office:

– Woman with a Guatemalan passport in the name of Karina Lizbeth González Palacios.

– Man who brought a passport from Guatemala in the name of Leonel Argueta Pelicó.

– Man, 25 years old. Black pants, black sweatshirt and black shoes.

– Man, 20 years old. Blue sweater, black pants and black shoes.

– Man, 35 years old. Black pants, black sweatshirt and brown industrial shoes.

– Adolescent of 15 years.

– Woman, 35 years old. Blue pants, burgundy sweater and brown shoes.

– Man, 25 years old. Blue pants, green sweatshirt, brown shoes.

– Man, 35 years old. Blue pants, gray sweatshirt, black shoes.

– Man, 30 years old. Black pants, black sweatshirt, black high-top tennis shoes.

– Man, 35 years old. Blue pants, blue long-sleeved shirt, black jacket and black shoes.

– Three more victims still without official description.