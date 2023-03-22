The former Argentine champion Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez He made his debut at the legendary Luna Park with a quick knockout victory in the first round against Colombian rival Jhon Teherán, in a fight framed in the middle class.

The Madrid-based boxer got rid of his adversary in less than 90 seconds before the first free blow with his left, applied against the ropes after measuring it with a right jab.

The video of the series of blows that left Tehran lying on the canvas has become popular on social networks.

‘ESPN’, owner of the combat signal, is accurate: “A MONSTER!” (sic and capital letters).

‘A monster!’

KO of Maravilla Martínez to Colombian boxer. Photo: Screenshots ESPN

Martínez, with a professional record of 57 wins (32 before the limit), 3 falls and 2 non-decision fights, appeared for the first time at the mythical Buenos Aires venue, accompanied by the presence of other champions such as Juan Martín ‘Latigo’ Coggi, Marcos ‘Chino’ Maidana and Marcela ‘La Tigresa’ Acuña.

The fight, agreed to 10 rounds, starred in the Avant Premiere gala of the series ‘Ringo. Glory and Death’, dedicated to the legendary Argentine boxer Oscar Natalio Bonavena, which will be available from Friday on the Star+ platform.

In his brief performance, ‘Maravilla’ Martínez winked twice at the public, as a sign of absolute control of the actions. The definition came in his first decisive advance against a fragile adversary.

“IT’S FINISHED! Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez knocked out the Colombian Teherán in just one minute and 27 seconds. A MONSTER!”, said ‘ESPN’ on his Twitter account.

‘Wonder’, the winner

The rounds or assaults in a boxing fight last approximately three minutes.

“I thank you all for coming, thank you infinitely for having collected this warmth. I am very powerful! I tell you one thing: do not make you believe that 48 years is a lot. I did not finish, until the world title I do not stop”, assured the Argentine in his message to an audience eager for more boxing.

The former middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) returned to fight in Argentina almost ten years after his last performancea remembered night at the Vélez Sarsfield stadium, in full swing, when he beat the British Martin Murray on points for that crown.

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)