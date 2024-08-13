The PC conversion of SEGA Rally 2 was really good although less known than the Dreamcast version. Compared to the latter, it had an unlocked framerate, which guaranteed a greater overall fluidity. It could also run at higher resolutions. The only shame is that it is incompatible with modern Windows operating systems, which for years made it more convenient to play the version for the SEGA console via emulation… at least until today.

A welcome return

Modder @SpadeTheSkele has in fact announced via his X account that he is managed to get the PC conversion of SEGA Rally 2 running on modern operating systems. He talks about Windows 10, but it seems that it works without major problems also on Windows 11 (in this case, however, further checks are required).

“I’m proud to announce that the 1999 rally game is back in 100% working order. With support for CD audio, modern controllers and much more!” wrote the modder, clearly satisfied with the work done.

Actually This isn’t the first time SEGA Rally 2 has been restored. The difference from past attempts is that @SpadeTheSkele managed to run the game from the original disc, instead of making a portable version. It seems that previous attempts had several problems, while his seems much more stable.

There are none for now update file to downloadbut the modder has promised that he will soon publish a text guide that will allow everyone to go back to playing SEGA Rally 2 natively on PC.