The world of theater mourns the loss of a much-loved and well-known actor. The news of the death of a highly-regarded Italian actor has, in fact, left a deep sorrow among his admirers and colleagues. Frank DeGiglio he leaves an environment that will suffer greatly from his absence.

Many in the Peninsula laughed at his talent. career of the actor, retracing it, one finds it studded with successes. First of all Franco De Giglio will always remain a particular and unique character, his name will remain inextricably linked in the hearts of the public.

His loss is already an impossible void to fill for many fans of theater and industry insiders. His sudden passing has certainly destroyed a piece of the heart of all those who followed him in the theater and, in particular, in a much-loved sitcom, “Very Strong Family”. The role he played, an example of comedy, had guaranteed him enormous popularity on the small screen too. An entire city, Bari, his city, is now mourning his passing.

Franco De Giglio is a giant actor for those who knew him. His death has deeply shaken the world of vernacular theatre. Bariwhere for years he was a fundamental member of Nicola Pignataro’s company.

To give the sad newsthe actor’s grandson, revealing that De Giglio passed away at the age of 79. Social media was quickly covered with messages of condolence and fond memories. Franco De Giglio was particularly well-known in Puglia, and especially in Bari, for his role as Nonno Ciccio in the sitcom “Very Strong Family”. His colleague and friend Nicola Pignataro remembered him fondly on Facebook: