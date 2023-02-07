Tuesday, February 7, 2023
A miracle! Woman gives birth amid rubble after earthquake in Syria

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World
Syria earthquake

A second magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey on Monday afternoon.

A second magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey on Monday afternoon.

In the video shared on social networks, a man is seen carrying the newborn.

The birth of a child in the midst of the emergency that mourns Syria and Turkey. In the short video, rescue agencies can be seen searching for people amid the rubble, while a woman has just given birth.

More of 3,800 people have died and others 16,000 have been injured in the series of devastating earthquakes that have shaken southeastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, and have left thousands of buildings collapsed where survivors continue to be searched amid low temperatures.

See also  A generous offer from Mask for a young man who tracks his air movements

In addition, dozens of countries have already started sending rescuers and experts to search for survivors. Otkay indicated that more than 300,000 victims of the earthquakes have been housed in university centers, shelters and student residences.

The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks. Local authorities have reported cuts in the supply of gas and electricity in some areasand the state oil company has cut off crude supplies to the region as a “precautionary measure.”

Amid the rescues, authorities have witnessed the birth of a baby while his mother was pulled from the rubble. In the video you can see a man carrying the newborn away from the rubble, while it still has the umbilical cord.

According to local media reports, the mother of this baby would have died minutes after giving birth. It is also known that the newborn is in good health.

More news:

Turkey and Syria earthquake, live: the death toll rises to 4,300

See also  Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​positive for covid-19

Turkey and Syria: more than 3,000 dead in devastating earthquakes on Monday

‘We thought it was the apocalypse’: how the powerful earthquake in Turkey was experienced

Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS

Sergei Larov arrived for talks with the leadership of Mali

